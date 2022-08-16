GIRL – Jessica and R.J Pelrine, Ashdale
Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
Community Events
Submissions
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
90s Country
Testimonials
Station of The Year Award 2020
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
Happy Birthday Leo Brown-Fancy of North Grant, have a super day, and enjoy the Tim's treats, we've got a voucher with your name on it and invite you to drop into the station Mon - Fri 9 - 5 to claim it.
Aug 16 Subway Trivia: Studies show that parents tell their kids “No” almost 2 dozen times a day. What is the #1 thing that they most often say “No” to? Breakfast sandwiches for 2 await, redeem in Antigonish, New Glasgow, Pictou or Stellarton. https://www.facebook.com/989XFM
Happy Birthday Charlotte Dwyer of St Andrews, have a super day and enjoy the Tim's treats, we have a voucher with your name on it, we invite you to drop into the station Mon - Fri 9 - 5 to claim it and then pick up your treats at Tim's on James St. Enjoy....
Accessible ramp project is running in Pictou County11:32 am | Read Full Article
The John Howard Society of Nova Scotia, in partnership with a number of other organizations, announced the Nova Ramp-Up Project at the Curious Crow Coffee Shop in Stellarton this morning. A release states the goal of the project is to raise awareness and improve accessibility in local businesses and community organizations through providing a temporary, portable access […]
Local harness racer breaks PEI record11:30 am | Read Full Article
Local harness racer Claire MacDonald earned the fastest time for a female driver in PEI history earlier this week. MacDonald was racing in an Atlantic Sire Stakes event for three-year-old pacing colts at Red Shores Charlottetown as part of Old Home Week, and she finished with a time of 1:54:1. The horse, named Maximum Loving, […]
Local harness racer breaks PEI record11:30 am | Read Full Article
Local harness racer Claire MacDonald earned the fastest time for a female driver in PEI history earlier this week. MacDonald was racing in an Atlantic Sire Stakes event for three-year-old pacing colts at Red Shores Charlottetown as part of Old Home Week, and she finished with a time of 1:54:1. The horse, named Maximum Loving, […]