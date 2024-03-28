Baddeck Lawyer Daniel T. L. Chiasson Receives Prestigious Kings Counsel Designation

A local lawyer is one of 14 attorneys in the province being recognized with the prestigious King’s Counsel designation. The KC designation is awarded annually to members of the legal profession to recognize exceptional merit and outstanding contributions to the legal community.

Receiving the KC designation from the local area is Daniel T. L. Chiasson of Baddeck.

A formal ceremony to honour the appointees will be held this spring.

An independent advisory committee makes Kings Counsel recommendations to the Attorney General and Minister of Justice. Appointees must be a member of the Nova Scotia Bar for at least 15 years and demonstrated professional integrity and good character.