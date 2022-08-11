Baddeck Woman Charged with Fraud

Victoria County District RCMP charged a woman, alleging she defrauded the Village of Baddeck.

On November 16, 2021, Victoria County District RCMP received a complaint from the Village of Baddeck concerning possible fraud having been committed by a former employee. Victoria County District RCMP began a months-long investigation related to the fraud.

On August 8, 2022, police arrested the former employee in relation to the investigation. Megan Cooper, 36, of Baddeck, faces charges of Fraud Over $5,000. After a release with conditions, Cooper is set to appear in Sydney Provincial Court on October 5, 2022 at 9:30 a.m.

The investigation continues with assistance from the Nova Scotia RCMP Commercial Crime Section.