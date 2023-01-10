Basketball’s Aliyah Fraser, Hockey’s Connor Roberts Named St. FX Athletes of the Week

The StFX Athletes of the week come from basketball and hockey this week.

X Women basketball guard Aliyah Fraser is STFX Female Athlete of the Week. Fraser, a fourth year Arts-Science Health student from New Glasgow, NS led the X-Women in scoring in two weekend games. In Friday’s 81-63 loss to CBU she scored 18 points and had five rebounds. In Sunday’s 95-85 win at CBU, Fraser netted a team-high 22 points, along with 11 rebounds and five assists, and was named player of the game.

X Men hockey forward Connor Roberts is the StFX male athlete of the week. A second year Business student from Owen Sound, ON, Roberts played two strong games for the X-Men this weekend. In their 6-3 win at home Saturday vs Acadia, he scored one goal and assisted on another and was +3 in the game.