Basketball’s Laia Torrent, Hockey’s Matthew Philip named St. FX Athletes of the Week

The St. FX Athletes of the Week come from the sports of basketball and hockey.

The Female Athlete of the week is X-Women Basketball Guard Laia Torrent. The second year science student in her fourth year of eligibility from Spain scored a career high 16 points for St. FX in their 76-65 win over Acadia Saturday night. She also had a career-high eight rebounds and added two steals and an assist. It’s the X-Women’s third win in a row and first victory over Acadia since January, 2015.

The Male Athlete of the Week is X-Men Hockey Forward Matthew Philip. The fourth year business student in his 3rd year of eligibility from Ilderton, Ontario garnered five points for the X-men in two games this past week. He had two goals and an assist in their 7-1 win over Dalhousie, with both goals coming shorthanded. Philip had a goal and an assist in their in the X-Men’s 3-2 loss to UPEI at home.