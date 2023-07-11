Bayside Travel Centre to Undergo a $1.6 Million Green Energy Upgrade

Green energy upgrades are coming to Paqntkek’s Bayside Travel Centre. The federal and

provincial governments and Paqtnkek’s Bayside Development Corporation have announced joint funding of more than $1.6 million to install a direct current microgrid energy system. That includes solar panels, battery storage and two electric vehicle fast chargers at the travel centre. The install is expected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 3,945 tonnes, increase access to EV chargers and create more jobs in the community.

Making the announcement was Cape Breton-Canso MP

Mike Kelloway, Antigonish MLA Michelle Thompson and and the CEO of Bayside Development Corporation, Rose Paul.

The federal government is providing more than $1.4 million to the project, the province has committed $200,000 and the Bayside Development Corporation is contributing $18,309.