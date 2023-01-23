Big names added to Nova Scotia Summerfest lineup

Some big names are coming to Antigonish for Nova Scotia Summerfest, running August 17-19.

Nova Scotia Summerfest, presented by East Coast Credit Union, will feature three days of fun beginning on August 17 with the Nova Scotia Summer Fest Cookout from 4-10 p.m.. While there won’t be any live music, the event will showcase food and beverage vendors from across the province including Back East Seafood, Nova Scotia Spirit Company, and Cabot Oysters.

The live music begins on Friday, August 18, with Matt Anderson and the Big Bottle of Joy headlining the Blkue Night Out. Other acts include the Dave Sampson Band, Fortunate Ones, Elyse Aeryn, and Irish Mayhem.

For August 19th`s Back to Our Roots show, Natalie MacMaster and Donnell (dah-Nell) Leahy are the headliners. They will be joined by Jimmy Rankin, Ocean Playground, Ennis Sisters, Silver Wolf Band, Alicia Toner, and Gordie MacKeeman and His Rhythm Boys.

Nova Scotia Summerfest Found and performer Ray Mattie said last year’s event drew in visitors from every province and territory in Canada.

Tickets are on sale now. For more information, visit novascotiasummerfest.ca