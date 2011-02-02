Body recovered in Bras d’Or Lake

At around 9:53 a.m. on Sunday morning, Inverness County District RCMP received a report of a body floating in Bras D’or Lake, approximately 30 metres offshore near Macivor Road and Portage Road in Inverness.

RCMP officers located the body of 48-year-old Cape Breton Regional Municipality man with assistance from the Nova Scotia Department of Fisheries and Aquaculture and Waycobah Volunteer Fire Department. The lake was partially frozen and an ice-rescue sled was used in the recovery. No other people were involved in the incident

The death is not believed to be suspicious in nature. The Inverness County District RCMP is assisting the Medical Examiner Service and the investigation is ongoing.