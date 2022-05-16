Bowl With Bernie raises almost $14,000 for CACL Antigonish and L’Arche Antigonish

The 5th annual Bowl with Bernie fundraiser in support of CACL Antigonish and

L’Arche Antigonish has again been a success. It garnered $13,921 with money split equally between CACL and L’Arche. Bernie Vosman’s sister Joan says the family is deeply touched by the generosity of the community both locally and beyond.

L’Arche Community Leader Beth Wolters says the support from the Vosman family has been tremendous.

CACL Antigonish Executive Director Jeff Teasdale says the Vosman family and the greater St. Andrews community have been very supportive. Teasdale says organizations like CACL and L’Arche rely on fundraising to cover their overall operation budgets.

Over the past five years, Bowl with Bernie has raised $56,670. The Vosman family says they will be taking a break from fundraising after completing a five year commitment with the Bowl with Bernie project, but are looking at other possible ventures with the two organizations down the road.