Boylston Man Arrested on Child Pornography Charges

The RCMP Provincial Internet Child Exploitation Unit arrested a Boylston man for child pornography offences.

On April 11, the RCMP ICE Unit, assisted by Guysborough County RCMP, the Antigonish–Guysborough RCMP Street Crime Enforcement Unit and RCMP Digital Forensic Services, executed a search warrant at a home on Antigonish Guysborough Road.

Investigators were directed to the residence after a cloud-based storage application notified law enforcement that child pornography was being stored on their service.

As a result of the search and subsequent investigation, Patrick Mallon, 36, from Boylston, faces two counts of possession of child pornography, and one count each of transmitting child pornography, making child pornography, and voyeurism.

Mallon was released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in Antigonish Provincial Court on June 12.