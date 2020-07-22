Brenda Chisholm-Beaton To Seek Re-Election as Mayor of Port Hawkesbury

Port Hawkesbury Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton will be seeking a second term in office in this fall’s municipal election.

Chisholm-Beaton says she has lots of ideas that she would like to see reach fruition. Also she’d like to follow through on some vision pieces she wasn’t able to complete in her first four years in office.

Chisholm-Beaton says she enjoyed her first term in office, working closely with citizens, town staff, council and regionally as well.