Brian Mulroney to Speak at a Virtual St. FX Event this Week

Former Prime Minister Brian Mulroney returns to alma mater virtually this week for a discussion on the challenges of leadership during turbulent times.

Mulroney will be speaking at the Zoom event hosted by St. FX University on Wednesday afternoon at 2:15. It will be moderated by Dr. Adam Lajeunesse, Assistant Professor at St. FX University’s Mulroney Institute of Government.

The federal government is facing harsh criticism for invoking the Emergencies Act. Mulroney will speak to that legislation, enacted by his government in 1988.

The discussion will also cover Canada’s economy and Mulroney’s thoughts on international issues, such as the volatile situation between Russia and Ukraine.