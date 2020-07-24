Broad Cove Scottish Concert organizers To Post Highlights of Past Events

Organizers of the annual Broad Cove Scottish Concert in Inverness County are keeping the spiritof the event alive. This year’s concert was cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, organizers plan to post highlights of past concerts on their Facebook page on Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m. Sunday was the date the concert was scheduled to have been held this year.
Donations are being accepted and they can be sent via e-transfer at broadcove_concert@outlook.com or by mail at Broad Cove Concert, P. O. Box 250, Inverness, Nova Scotia B0E 1N0