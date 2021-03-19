Brockville, Ontario Defender Ashley Monds to Join X-Women Hockey next Season

X-Women Hockey head coach Ben Berthiaume is pleased to report the signing of defender Ashley Monds from the Nepean Wildcats of the PWHL.

Known as a well-balanced blueliner, the 5’6” left-hander from Brockville, Ont. will come to the X-Women program in September with three years of PWHL experience. She currently serves as team captain.

Monds has made multiple appearances at OWHA summer high performance camps and unfortunately had her quest to make Team Ontario halted this year due to the pandemic. Last season, she recorded 14 points in 38 regular season games.

She will study Human Kinetics at StFX in the fall.