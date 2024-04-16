Budget Discussions Underway at the Town of Antigonish

Budget preparation is underway for the Town of Antigonish.

Following last night’s regular council meeting, Antigonish Mayor Laurie Boucher said council and staff held a workshop last week and staff has the green light to look at their priorities. Boucher said they are looking to present a budget in May.

When asked what she would like to see in the budget, Boucher said there is going to be a lot of construction around town in the spring and summer.

Bucher said it is going to be a very busy season for public works and they are hoping the weather cooperates in order to get the work done.