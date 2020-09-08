Cabot Cape Breton’s The Nest named one of the Best Par Three Golf Courses in the World

It’s only been open for about a month and a half, but a 10-hole golf course in Inverness is listed

among the best Par Three courses in the world.

A leading golf publication Golf Magazine and its web portal Golf.com has compiled a list of the top 25 Par Three’s on the globe and Cabot Cape Breton’s course The Nest is among them.

In the review, the publication says it’s hard to imagine Cabot getting better since it already has the Links and Cliffs courses, but the 1,300 yard Nest is a fantastic change-up. The General Manager of Cabot Cape Breton Andrew Alkenbrack says they are thrilled with the review, being included in such elite company.

Alkenbrack says The Nest is a fun course, and they’re seeing a lot of diverse groups on it already.

Alkenbrack says it’s a course you can play in an hour an half with a hand full of clubs, you don’t need the whole bag. It’s open this season for preview play with a view to opening it to full play next season as the course matures.