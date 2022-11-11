CACL Antigonish Holds its Annual Business Ability Banquet

The 6th annual CACL Antigonish Business Ability Banquet, held on Thursday evening, heard one company’s successes with

hiring CACL participants and supporting the social enterprise. The guest speaker at the banquet was Paul MacLeod, the National Senior Vice-President of Fresh Merchandising with the Sobeys grocery store chain, a strong supporter of CACL Antigonish. The Antigonish Sobeys employs several participants, and has featured CACL products in its store.

MacLeod says CACL Antigonish is a gem.

MacLeod says diversity, equity and inclusion is a big strategic priority for Sobeys. He says having an inclusive work force and to support the CACL is fantastic.