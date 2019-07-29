CACL Antigonish Marks First Full Year in New Building it Shares with Antigonish Legion

The executive director of CACL Antigonish says it’s been a great year for the social enterprise.
Antigonish County Warden Owen McCarron announces $10,000 contribution from the county to CACL Antigonish. McCarron is joined in the presentation by Antigonish County Councillor Vaughn Chisholm. Looking on are CACL Participants Elizabeth Boucher and Jamie Ross
The organization held its summer barbecue on Friday, an opportunity to reflect on the past 12 months and to thank the many supporters in the community. Jeff Teasdale says sharing the space with the Antigonish Legion in the East Coast Credit Union Social Enterprise Centre has been a rewarding experience.
Teasdale says it’s also looking at developing another social enterprise this year.
At the event Friday, officials from Antigonish County presented CACL with a cheque for $10,000.