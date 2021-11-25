CACL’s Festival of Trees fund-raiser Underway

An annual Christmas fund-raiser for CACL Antigonish is underway. Festival of Trees began over

the weekend. CACL Executive Director Jeff Teasdale says you can purchase tickets both on site and on line at the CACL web site.

Tickets can also be purchased at the Antigonish Farmers Market on a couple of Wednesdays in the lead-up to Christmas. Several local businesses will be selling the tickets as well.

Teasdale says some of the sponsors of the trees have purchased gift certificates from local merchants to be included in their prize package. The draw date for Festival of Trees is December 19th.