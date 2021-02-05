Canso Seafoods, Victoria Co-op Fisheries Receive More than $1 million in Funding

A pair of fishery related businesses received federal and provincial funding this week.

The province and the Department of Fisheries and Oceans announced $45 million to improve the efficacy and sustainability of the seafood sector and enhance COVID-19 protections. Nova Scotia Fisheries minister Keith Colwell and Fisheries and Oceans Canada minister Bernadette Jordan made the announcement yesterday.

Locally, Canso Seafoods received over $1.26 million to provide innovative equipment for new product lines, and Victoria Co-op Fisheries received over $1.56 million to help modernize processing facilities and equipment.