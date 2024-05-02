Cape Breton – Canso MP comments on Canada Student Loan Forgiveness Program expansion

Cape Breton Canso MP Mike Kelloway says the recent expansion of the Canada Student Loan Forgiveness Program will be helpful for a lot of residents in the area and across province.

Kelloway said the expansion strengthens student loan forgiveness for health care professionals and social service professionals, particularly those working in rural, semi-rural, and remote communities.

Kelloway said the loan forgiveness will play a key role in a couple of areas such as improving local health care. He said he highlighted this part of the budget because of its importance locally.