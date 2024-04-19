Listen Live

Contests

Listen Live

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Cape Breton Canso MP Mike Kelloway comments on the federal budget

Apr 19, 2024 | Local News

Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway says there are a number of measures in the federal budget that will have an impact to constituents in his riding.
Kelloway says a major plank in the federal government’s financial blueprint was housing; building more dwellings faster.  Kelloway says there’s a continuation of incentives for municipalities to fast track the construction of homes under the Housing Accelator Fund, money to assist in creating infrastructure to build homes, and innovative housing developments.
Kelloway says other measures from the budget that will have a local  impact include more money for child care spaces. There’s also funding for a  new Canadian Disability Benefit, pharmacare, dental care, a school food program and more grants and interest free loans for post-secondary students.


Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year