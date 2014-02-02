Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway pleased with Agreement Reached by Town and County of Antigonish with the Federal Government on Housing

Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway says a housing announcement made by the federal government recently for Antigonish Town and County is significant. Kelloway was at the announcement where Housing Minister and Central Nova MP Sean Fraser indicated Ottawa has reached agreements with the Town and County of Antigonish to fast track the building of a combined total of 93 homes over the next three years in the two municipal units. It will also help spur the construction of more than 270 homes over the next decade.

Fraser announced government is providing more than $3.2 million in incentives to eliminate barriers to building housing faster. The funding comes from the federal government’s Housing Accelerator Fund.

Kelloway says the two municipalities have made a number of commitments to allow units to be built faster, with a pledge on affordable housing.





The Town of Antigonish is receiving $1.3 million dollars, while the County of Antigonish is getting more than $1.9 million.