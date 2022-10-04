Cape Breton Highlands National Park Trails and Day Use Areas Beginning to Open Following Fiona

Parks Canada is assessing damage and making repairs to its properties on Cape Breton Island.

At Cape Breton Highlands National Park, there was a lot of coastal erosion, washouts, as well as debris and driftwood washed ashore at its beaches. In its back country and front country locations there were a number of downed trees.

Robie Gourd, Parks Canada’s asset manager for the Cape Breton Field Unit, says they are working to reopen facilities in the national park for the Thanksgiving long weekend and Celtic Colours. He says a number of trails and day use areas are re-opening today.

Gourds says updates on what is opened and closed at the national park will be posted on its web site and Facebook page.

Gourd says they were able to re-open the Alexander Graham Bell Museum quickly following the storm.

At Fortresss Louisbourg, Gourd says a number of slate, copper and shingled roofs at its buildings were damaged. He says visitors will notice scaffolding on site as crews make repairs. It’s expected Fortress Louisbourg will re-open October 10th.