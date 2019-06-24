Cape Breton Richmond MLA ousted from caucus by party leader

A local MLA is now sits without a party.

Earlier today, Pictou East MLA and Nova Scotia PC leader Tim Houston announced the removal of Cape Breton-Richmond MLA Alana Paon from the PC caucus.

Houston said he didn’t make the decision lightly. He pointed to a recent situation with Paon not complying with a legislative motion to pave the driveway of her St. Peter’s office in order to make it more accessible, calling it the final straw. He said it is particularly unfortunate the speaker of the house and members of the house of assembly management commission were subject to accusations made by Paon, which Houston characterized as unfair, unfounded, and mean spirited.

As for other issues, Houston said Paon exhibited a pattern of behaviour showing poor judgement. He mentioned several complaints about Paon’s lack of availability in the constituency, adding there were a number of issues around the management of her constituency office, and issues with her Halifax apartment. This is on top of what Houston called an unacceptable attitude towards the speaker’s office and the rules by which all other MLAs must comply. Despite meeting with her a number of times, Houston said he wasn’t seeing any progress or respect for the position of being an MLA.

Going forward, Houston said they will be very careful about whose name goes on a ballot to represent the PC party. Houston said the PCS are committed to ensuring PC members do their best to represent their constituents.