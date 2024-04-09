Central Nova MP and Housing Minister Sean Fraser Participating in a Number of Pre-Budget Announcements

Central Nova MP and Housing Minister Sean Fraser has been busy in recent weeks, criss-crossing the country as the federal government makes a series of pre-budget announcements. The budget will be tabled next week.

Fraser says some of the intiatives announced include a national school food program to feed 400,000 children across Canada, expanding child care spaces, and loan forgiveness for early childhood educators in rural and remote communities.

Fraser says government needs to pull every lever at its disposal to help young people who are priced out of the market, and seniors who can’t afford to downsize or don’t have a place to go so they can be closer to their grandchildren.