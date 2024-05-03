Central Nova MP Sean Fraser happy to recognize Gaelic Nova Scotia Month

Gaelic Nova Scotia Month is in full swing and Central Nova MP Sean Fraser called it importnat when people are able to celebrate the different aspects of the heritage of the region.

Fraser, who has played bagpipes for 30 years and whose father taught Gaelic studies in high school, said the history of Gaelic and Gaels in the area is part of our regional heritage.

He said culture and heritage is what makes local communities vibrant places to live. Local municipalities raised the Gaelic Flag over the last two days, including Antigonish, Richmond, and New Glasgow.