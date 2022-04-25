Tim Horton's Antigonish
Central Nova MP Sean Fraser Honoured to be named among the World’s Young Global Leaders

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser

Global Leaders.  Each year, the World Economic Forum compiles a list of researchers, entrepreneurs, activists and political leaders under the age of 40 that are committed to having a positive impact on their community and the world.

Fraser, Canada’s Immigration Minister, says being named to this list allows the recipients to be plugged in to like-minded people trying to find ways to solve big problems around the world.

Fraser is among 109 leaders from 42 countries named this year as Young Global Leaders.