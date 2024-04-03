Central Nova MP Sean Fraser pleased with RCMP’s Response to the Mass Casualty Commission Report

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser is welcoming some of the measures the RCMP plans to implement in response to the final report by the inquiry into the 2020 mass shooting in the province. RCMP Commisioner Mike Duheme released a strategy recently outlining how the national police force will respond.

Fraser says one measure he likes is increased training on the Alert Ready System to ensure the emergency alerts that go out are reliable.

Fraser is also pleased the RCMP is moving forward with new policies to improve the process of disposing of police equipment and vehicles after they are decommissioned. Fraser says it seems the federal force is taking the recommendations of the inquiry seriously.