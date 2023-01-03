Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says a number of projects underway in his Riding

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says there are a number of exciting projects under development

in his riding. One is the twinning of Highway 104 between Sutherland’s River and Antigonish, which is on track to be completed this year.

In a year end interview, Fraser says a number of other infrastructure projects are under development.

As Immigration Minister, Fraser says he’s thrilled more than 26,000 Afghan refugees have made it to Canada so far. He says the country has also welcomed in excess of 100,000 Ukrainian refugees.

Fraser says in each of the last three years, Canada has resettled more refugees than any other country in the world, and in each of the last two years, Canada has welcomed more than one-third of refugees settled anywhere on the planet.