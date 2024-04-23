Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says Budget Includes Measures for Housing

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser said the recent federal budget included a number of measures to address housing in Canada.

Fraser, who serves as federal housing minister, said the government wants to solve the housing crisis and three measures they are taking include help in building new homes, helping people looking to rent or buy, and making sure those who can’t afford to buy have support through non-profit organizations.

He said the budget also includes measures to help people save for a down payment, and investments in non-market housing. Fraser said the government will share more details over the next number of days and weeks.