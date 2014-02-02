Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says Canadian Dental Care Plan expands to Include More Seniors

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser said the Canadian Dental Care Plan hit another milestone recently.

Fraser said 1,000,000 seniors are now eligible for dental care coverage through the program, noting this makes a huge difference in people`s lives.

Fraser called it a very positive program, and seeing it roll out for seniors, and soon Canadians across the board, is a positive development for the whole country.

Since December, the program expanded to include additional age cohorts, with the plan to make all Canadian residents with an adjusted family net income under $90,000 eligible by sometime in 2025. Persons with disabilities and people under the age of 18 will be eligible starting in June.