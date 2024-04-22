Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says Federal Budget Contains a number of Measures that Will Help Residents in the Area

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser said there is a lot in the recently released federal budget that will help residents in the area.

With inflation and a rise in interest rates, Fraser said people have been struggling with affordability challenges. Some of the items he said will help include a program around student loan forgiveness for working in certain essential services in rural communities.

Fraser said they government also launched the first phase of the new Canada disability benefit, and pointed to the recently announced Canada school food program, and other measures like the doubling of the volunteer fire fighters tax credit, which also applies to volunteer search and rescue personnel as well.