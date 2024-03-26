Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says Green Hydrogen Agreement with Germany is Signficant

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says its a major opportunity for the Atlantic Region. Recently, the Canadian Government secured an agreement with Germany to sell Canadian produced green hydrogen to manufacturers and energy distributors.

Fraser says this comes as European nations like Germany look to get off Russian oil and gas exports and support reliable sources of renewable energy.

Fraser says there’s a sense of excitement with this deal. He says the federal government has been putting measures in place in recent years to support the growth of the green economy