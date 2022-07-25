Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says New Trail Outside Antigonish will connect with Trail System Within Town

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says it will transform the ability of local residents to get around on the outskirts of the town of Antigonish.

As part of a number of green infrastructure announcements last week in Antigonish County, it was also revealed a multi-use pathway would be constructed along Trunk 4 between Beech Hill Road and Addington Forks Road. Fraser says about five kilometres of trail will be built.

Fraser says its a beautiful new addition that is going to put Antigonish on the map as one of most accessible communities in Canada when it comes to active transportation.