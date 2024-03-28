Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says Progress being Made toward National Pharmacare Program

A new piece of legislation in the House of Commons will move the country towards the goal of a national Pharmacare system. Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says over the years, the federal government has been building systems needed for a national pharmacare program, including the establishment of the Canada Drug Agency, and a national formulary.

Fraser says another measure being taken is changing regulations around patented medicines to bring the costs of drugs down.

Fraser says these are major advances toward a national pharamcare system, and the legislation creates the framework for it to expand it in the years to come