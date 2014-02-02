Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says Water Upgrade Funding from Federal Government is a Positive Development For Pictou County

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser said a recent funding announcement for water upgrades in his riding is positive news for Pictou County.

Last week, the three levels of government came together to announced a $17.7 million investment for five water projects in four Pictou County Communities, including Pictou County, New Glasgow, Stellarton, and Trenton.

Fraser said it’s important to take care of these sorts of upgrades, noting the government made a similar announcement in Antigonish a few months ago. To see the government is continuing these sorts of investments is a positive thing for the region, says Fraser.