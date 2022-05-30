Central Nova MP Sean Fraser Visits United Nations as Part of a Canadian Delegation for Migration Forum

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser paid a visit recently to the United Nations in New York in his capacity as Canada’s Immigration Minister. Fraser was at the UN for the International Migration

Review Forum. With Fraser at the forum as part of the Canadian delegation was a representative from the Immigrant Services Association of Nova Scotia, a settlement group that ensures migrants receive the supports they need after arriving in the province.

Fraser says in his recent travels as minister, he is hearing good reviews on Canada’s approach to immigration.

Fraser says it makes sense; it’s not just the right thing to do, but it’s in our self-interest if we can find talented people from all over the world to come to live and work in our communities