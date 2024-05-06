Central Nova MP Thanks Those Who Helped in Ghost Gear Clean-ups

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser thanked everyone who took part in recent ghost gear clean-up projects.

The $30 million Hurricane Fiona Ghost Gear Fund was launched after Hurricane Fiona touched down in Atlantic Canada in 2022. The fund contributed to the retrieval of over 695 tonnes of lost fishing gear, as well as 453 km worth of rope in areas hardest hit by the hurricane.

Fraser called ghost gear a major problem affecting the health of local marine environments, noting more than $7 million went to clean-up efforts in Central Nova.

Fraser said the clean-up work took place over the last couple of seasons, noting the funding rolled out at the beginning of last year. Looking at the volume of gear that was retrieved from the water, he called it a remarkable accomplishment and it demonstrates there is a lot more to do to continue to protect oceans.