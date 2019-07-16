Charges laid following fatal SUV-Bicycle Crash in Victoria County

Police have arrested a person in relation to a collision resulting in the death of a child.

On July 11, around 9:45 p.m., Victoria County RCMP received a report of a collision between a vehicle and a bicycle and responded along with EHS. A preliminary investigation indicated an SUV struck a 10-year-old riding a bicycle. The SUV then fled the scene. The child, from North Sydney, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police located the vehicle involved and arrested a 27-year-old Victoria County man for a number of driving-related offences. He was later released on conditions and is set to return to court in Wagmatcook on September 5.

The Northeast Nova Major Crimes Unit is investigating this matter and will make a determination on charges as the investigation progresses.