Charges Laid In Connection with a Fatal Crash in Inverness County

Inverness District RCMP say a 22-year-old Whycocomagh man is facing charges in connection with a fatal single vehicle crash in Glencoe last evening.

Police say at around 8 p.m. Saturday evening, officers were called to the crash on MacLeod Settlement Road, Investigators say a Jeep travelling northbound struck a bank and rolled. A 19-year-old Whycocomagh man was pronounced dead at the scene. A 20-year-old woman from Mabou was ejected from the vehicle. She was transported to hospital for serious non-life-threatening injuries. Three others in the Jeep were treated by EHS for minor injuries.

RCMP say the driver of the vehicle is facing charges of Impaired Operation of a Conveyance Causing Death and Impaired Operation of a Conveyance Causing Bodily Harm. He has been remanded into custody and will appear in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court on Monday. An RCMP Collision Analyst was at the scene. An investigation is continuing.