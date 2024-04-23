Cheticamp, Inverness and Port Hood receive Provincial Funding for generators

The communities of Cheticamp, Inverness and Port Hood have received provincial funding for generators.

The Al MacInnis Sports Centre in Port Hood, the Inverness Legion Branch 132 and the Cheticamp Branch 32 Legion are each receiving $50,000 to support purchase and installation of the generators.

Inverness MLA Allan MacMaster stated the investments come from the Community Generator Fund, which helps facilities create comfortable spaces for residents through the installation of generators. With this program, Nova Scotians seeking a place to shelter during extreme weather events and prolonged power outages will be able to benefit from the addition of new generators at comfort centres within our communities.