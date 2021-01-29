Cheticamp Long-term Care Home getting renovations as part of province-wide plan

Premier Stephen McNeil announced today that seven long-term care homes will be either replaced or undergo significant renovations, as more money is put into the Long-Term Care Infrastructure Plan. The plan will add 236 long-term care beds and replace hundreds more. In a press release, the province says Foyer Pere Fiset in Chéticamp is among the seven homes to receive immediate work based on their condition and the best practices for infection prevention and control. The spending will increase the annual budget for capital repairs and equipment upgrades for facilities from $2.5 to $10.5 million per year. The first project is expected to be complete by 2024 or 2025.