Cheticamp Long-term Care Home getting renovations as part of province-wide plan

Premier Stephen McNeil announced today that seven long-term care homes will be either replaced or undergo significant renovations, as more money is put into the Long-Term Care Infrastructure Plan. The plan will add 236 long-term care beds and replace hundreds more. In a press release, the province says Foyer Pere Fiset in Chéticamp is among the seven homes to receive immediate work based on their condition and the best practices for infection prevention and control. The spending will increase the annual budget for capital repairs and equipment upgrades for facilities from $2.5 to $10.5 million per year. The first project is expected to be complete by 2024 or 2025.
Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
Community Events
Submissions
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
90s Country
Testimonials
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
@infomorning Live theatre happening again. This time in the great outdoors!
No New Cases of COVID-19 reported in Nova Scotia1:22 pm | Read Full Article
Provincial Health and Wellness Department officials say there are no new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. It’s the fourth time in just over a week there have been no new cases of the virus. The province’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Robert Strang says it’s encouraging to see another day of no […]
Three New Cases of COVID-19 detected in Nova Scotia1:35 pm | Read Full Article
There are three new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia. Provincial Health and Wellness Department officials say one case is in Western Zone and two are In Central Zone. All cases are related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada and the three individuals self-isolating. There are eleven active cases of the virus in Nova Scotia. […]
Sports Roundup – January 31 *Updated 10:35 AM*6:38 am | Read Full Article
LOCAL SPORTS In the Q League, the Mooseheads doubled Cape Breton 6-3. New Glasgow’s Lucas Canning scored the first of Cape Breton’s three goals. In the U18 League, the CB West Islanders lost a close match to the Wildcats 2-1 in Port Hood last night. Valley scored on a power play goal in overtime. They […]