Chignecto Central Regional Central for Education Preparing for Upcoming School Year

It’s almost back to school time.

Gary Adams, regional executive director for the Chignecto Central Regional Centre for Education, said the start of a new school year is always an exciting time, noting he is happy to talk about learning and well being as the main focus for the year.

Adams said the last school years finished with masking as an option for students, noting this year masking will be encouraged for those who wish to do so along with good hygiene and hand sanitizing.

With more activities becoming available by the end of the last school year, Adams said students can expect to return to school able to participate in the full range of learning and well being activities typical of a school year.