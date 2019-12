It was an exciting day for Faith Swinkels-MacLean of Antigonish and her family.

At a ceremony at the 989XFM studios this morning, the Children’s Wish Foundation granted Faith’s wish, to visit Disney World in Florida.

Faith’s mother, Jillian Swinkels, says the family is looking forward to the trip.

The family leaves January 2nd. Swinkels says Faith has been watching Disney movies the past couple of weeks to prepare for the trip. Faith says her goal during her visit is to meet Cinderella.