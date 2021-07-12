Clan Ranald Tournament Held at Antigonish Golf Club on Sunday

The Antigonish Golf Club held its Clan Ranald Tournament on Sunday. A total of 17 teams participated in the net score event.

The overall winners were Maria and John MacIsaac with a net score of 69.

In Division 1, the first low net was Cathy and Gordon Beaton. In Division 2, the first low net was Laurie Oakes and George Luchnow. Division 3’s first low net was Jacinta and Dale Archibald.

Closest to the pin for men was Gordon Beaton and closest to the pin for women was Maria MacIsaac.

Most honest team was Gen and John Hanlon.