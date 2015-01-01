Close to 300 Students set to Graduate at St. FX Fall Convocation

St. FX University is holding its Fall Convocation Ceremony today. This afternoon at 3 p.m., the university will confer degrees and diplomas to nearly 300 students.

St. FX President Andy Hakin says it’s an important day for these students.

At convocation, St. FX will confer an honourary degree to celebrated Canadian playwright and director Djanet (Janet) Sears.

Sears is recipient of numerous awards including a Governor General’s Literary Award, Canada’s highest literary honour for dramatic writing. Sears is also an assistant professor at the Centre for Drama, Theatre and Performance Studies at the University of Toronto.