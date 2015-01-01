Close to 300 Students to Receive Degrees and Diplomas at St. FX Fall Convocation

St. FX University will confer an honourary degree to celebrated Canadian playwright, Djanet Sears during its Fall Convocation next week.

Sears is an award-winning playwright and director and recipient of numerous awards including a Governor General’s Literary Award, Canada’s highest literary honour for dramatic writing. Sears is also an assistant professor at the Centre for Drama, Theatre and Performance Studies at the University of Toronto.

While she is on campus, Sears will deliver a guest lecture hosted by the St. FX English Department where she will discuss two of her plays, “Harlem Duet” and “The Adventures of a Black Girl in Search of God” next Friday at 1 p.m. in Coady room 265. She is currently working on two new works for the stage.

Nearly 300 students will receive their degrees and diplomas at convocation to be held on Saturday, December 2nd at the Charles V. Keating Centre.