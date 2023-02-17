Tim Horton's Antigonish
Coady Institute Honours long-time donors Dorothy Lander and John Graham-Pole

St. FX University’s Coady Institute paid tribute to one of its long-time donors.    A ceremony was

Dororthy Lander and John Graham-Pole (Ken Kingston photo)

held at the Coady’s Marie Michael Library Thursday for Dr. Dorothy Lander and Dr. John Graham-Pole.   The couple has contributed more than $200,000 to the Institute since 2007.   Lander says much of their support for the Coady is in scholarships.

 

Lander and Graham-Pole have also taught at the Institute in the Global Leaders Change program.   Most recently, Lander and Graham-Pole supported the Marie Michael Library by purchasing books to bolster its collection, with a particular focus on climate change and climate action.  