Coady Institute Honours long-time donors Dorothy Lander and John Graham-Pole

St. FX University’s Coady Institute paid tribute to one of its long-time donors. A ceremony was

held at the Coady’s Marie Michael Library Thursday for Dr. Dorothy Lander and Dr. John Graham-Pole. The couple has contributed more than $200,000 to the Institute since 2007. Lander says much of their support for the Coady is in scholarships.

Lander and Graham-Pole have also taught at the Institute in the Global Leaders Change program. Most recently, Lander and Graham-Pole supported the Marie Michael Library by purchasing books to bolster its collection, with a particular focus on climate change and climate action.