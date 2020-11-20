Coady Institute meets $1 Million target in Fund-Raising Campaign for Indigenous Women’s Leadership Programming

A $1 million fund raising campaign in support of Indigenous Women’s Leadership Programming

“Keepers” by Mi’gmaq artist Tracey Metallic was unveiled as the visual theme for the Circle of Abundance initiative during the November 19 virtual announcement. (Coady Institute photo)

at St. FX University’s Coady Institute has reached its goal.  A virtual ceremony announcing the milestone for the initiative called the “Circle of Abundance, Amplifying Indigenous Women’s Leadership” was held by the Coady Thursday afternoon.

Fund-raising for the campaign officially kicked off in July when movie stars Ryan Reynolds and his wife Blake Lively donated $200,000.  That was quickly followed by an announcement by the  Jeannine Deveau Education Equity Endowment Fund it will match the $200,000 donation from Reynolds and Lively.  The endowment also agreed to contribute up to another $300,000 to match new donations, for a total commitment of $500,000.

Karri-Lynn Paul, Indigenous Program Teaching Staff at the Coady, says the money raised is already reaping benefits, with plans for the future.

Paul says also under development is a seven week on-line Indigenous Women’s Leadership Development course for next spring and further improve it’s on-campus, mentor-supported Indigenous Women in Community Leadership Flagship Program.

Paul says there are also plans to re-invest in their alumni by  partnering with them to offer shorter week-long leadership courses in their various territories