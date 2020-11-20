Coady Institute meets $1 Million target in Fund-Raising Campaign for Indigenous Women’s Leadership Programming

A $1 million fund raising campaign in support of Indigenous Women’s Leadership Programming

at St. FX University’s Coady Institute has reached its goal. A virtual ceremony announcing the milestone for the initiative called the “Circle of Abundance, Amplifying Indigenous Women’s Leadership” was held by the Coady Thursday afternoon.

Fund-raising for the campaign officially kicked off in July when movie stars Ryan Reynolds and his wife Blake Lively donated $200,000. That was quickly followed by an announcement by the Jeannine Deveau Education Equity Endowment Fund it will match the $200,000 donation from Reynolds and Lively. The endowment also agreed to contribute up to another $300,000 to match new donations, for a total commitment of $500,000.

Karri-Lynn Paul, Indigenous Program Teaching Staff at the Coady, says the money raised is already reaping benefits, with plans for the future.

Paul says also under development is a seven week on-line Indigenous Women’s Leadership Development course for next spring and further improve it’s on-campus, mentor-supported Indigenous Women in Community Leadership Flagship Program.

Paul says there are also plans to re-invest in their alumni by partnering with them to offer shorter week-long leadership courses in their various territories